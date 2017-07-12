Today Arion Bank completed an offering of 18-, 12-, 6- and 5-month commercial papers. In total, 27 bids were received for the total amount of ISK 3,760 million and offers worth ISK 1,340 million were accepted.



The 5-month series attracted 5 bids totaling ISK 700 million at a flat rate of 4.65% - 4.80%. Bids amounting to ISK 220 million at 4.65% flat rates were accepted.



The 6-month series attracted 15 bids totaling ISK 1,760 million in total at a flat rate of 4.59% - 4.90%. Bids amounting to ISK 660 million at 4.68% flat rates were accepted.



The 12-month series attracted 6 bids totaling ISK 1,260 million in total at a flat rate of 4.77% - 5.00%. Bids amounting to ISK 460 million at 4.85% flat rates were accepted.



The 18-month series attracted 1 bid totaling ISK 40 million at a flat rate of 5.22% which was not accepted.



The commercial papers are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland 20 July.



For further information please contact Kristin Erla Jonsdottir of Arion Bank's Funding division at kristin.erla.jonsdottir@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 6272.