Crexendo, Inc. to Issue Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results on August 7, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. EST

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2017 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX: CXDO) announced that it will hold its second quarter 2017 financial results conference call on August 7, 2017 at 5:30 PM EST. Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question and answer session.

The telephone dial-in number is 866-548-4713 for domestic participants and 323-794-2093 for international participants. The conference ID to join the call is 6465807. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 5:30 PM EST.

About Crexendo ®

Crexendo, Inc. is a CLEC cloud telecom-services company that provides award winning cloud telecommunications services, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services. Our solutions are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size businesses at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

