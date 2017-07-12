eDist Security Offers Customers Better Connections, Superior Service With Genesis(R) Series Cable by Honeywell(R)

Company to provide state-of-the-art, high-performance, low-voltage cable products as first independent distributor for Honeywell Cable

MAHWAH, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2017 / eDist Security is proud to announce the expansion of their relationship with Honeywell®, with the offering of the Genesis® Series Cable product line. As the first independent security distributor for Honeywell Cable, eDist Security will provide their customers with a high-quality, compliant cable, paired with an optimal user experience.

"We have been honored to serve as an authorized Honeywell alarm system distributor for many years, and now are thrilled to expand our relationship with this exciting new product offering," Nick Scarane, President of eDist Security, explained. "The fact that eDist Security is the first independent security distributor of the Genesis Series Cable product line is a testament to the value our strategic vendors place on our strong business relationship. We anticipate this collaboration to result in growth for both parties, and look forward to continuing our partnership in the years to come."

Genesis Series Cable includes a variety of industry-leading products and features. PROFUSION®, featuring a revolutionary twisting scheme holds pairs together without binding for easier installation and is the most cost-effective solution for residential structured cable applications. WAVEFLEX® boasts flexible jacketing technology for faster terminations and easier installations. Its ribbed interior prevents damage to braids, shielding or conductors while jacketing technology allows the outer jacket to strip more ef?ciently. The Hybrid Thermostat is the cable designed speci?cally for the power requirements of the circuit, and ideal for both new (energy-ef?cient) and existing HVAC equipment. Finally, the REACT™ packaging offers hassle-free cable dispensing that uses a patent-pending reactive brake system to eliminate tangles.

This robust product line will be a welcome addition to the Honeywell products currently offered by eDist Security, which includes a variety of fire alarm solutions from low-to-mid sized fire alarm systems to complex large systems tailored to specifications. Honeywell's fire detection systems manufacturers, such as System Sensor, Fire-Lite and Silent Knight are leaders in the fire alarm industry. These top fire alarm equipment manufacturers have built broad portfolios of products that are routinely found in homes, educational institutions, hospitals and health care facilities, commercial complexes, retail spaces and government buildings.

About eDist Security

A national, leading wholesale distributor of automation, security & low voltage solutions, eDist Security provides on-hand expertise and guidance necessary to succeed in today's security industry by providing personalized customer service, top-notch training on new products and technologies in the industry, technical support and customized solutions specifically designed to deliver optimal results.

Specialties include Wholesale Security Products, Wholesale Security Cameras, Wholesale Security Systems, Integration & Automation Solutions, Fire Detection Systems, IP Video Solutions, CCTV Systems, Access Control, Mass Notification, DIY/Fulfillment & Logistics, Automation, Communication, Wire & Cable, Commercial & Residential Intrusion, Data & Hardware and Audio. For more information visit https://security.edist.com.

