Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the completion of their supply market intelligence study on global aluminum market for an aircraft manufacturing company in the US. The client was looking to gain a better understanding of the aluminum supply market landscape.

"The prime objective of this procurement market intelligence engagement was to identify and shortlist suppliers in the aluminum market in terms of cost components, procurement models, and major service providers," said SpendEdge.

To effectively assess this supply market landscape, SpendEdge engaged in detailed discussions with industry experts, procurement managers, and client consultants to understand the latest market trends and preferred procurement models. Secondary research was also carried out for this study, using a vast database of proprietary resources such as industry journals and reports, periodicals and news articles, and whitepapers.

Key questions answered in this study include:

Identification of the major aluminum suppliers

Procurement best practices and key service offerings of the suppliers

Better understanding of industry cost components and procurement models

Negotiate strategies to better contractual terms on a long-term basis

