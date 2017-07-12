Technavio's latest report on theglobal roast and ground coffee marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global roast and ground coffee market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The market is driven by the demand for coffees with strong aromas and the availability of good-quality roast and ground coffee beans. The demand for roast and ground coffee has grown with an increase in population, the per capita consumption of coffee, and the popularity of cafés and coffee shops.

Manjunath Jaganathan, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on food sector, says, "The import of roasted coffee by various countries has also grown with an increase in the demand for fresh roasted and ground coffee. However, the time and effort needed to prepare this type of coffee often discourage consumers from purchasing this variant. The shelf life of roasted and ground coffee is also less than that of instant coffee

The top three emerging trends driving the global roast and ground coffee market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Rising demand for organic coffee

Increasing availability through online retailers

Growing popularity of private labels

Rising demand for organic coffee

Many coffee manufacturers have started capitalizing on consumers' growing desire for organic beverages that are environment-friendly. Organic beverage products, being free from chemicals, pesticides, and hormones, are safer and nutritionally superior to their non-organic counterparts.

"Coffee producers have geared up to cater to the demand for organic coffee. Coffee shops and café chains also have an extensive range of organic coffees on their menus. Though organic coffee is expensive compared to conventional coffees, the growth in the sales of organic coffee far outpaces that of conventional coffees," according to Manjunath.

Increasing availability through online retailers

With the growth of e-commerce businesses worldwide, the vendors' potential to improve their profitability is increasing. The e-commerce channel accounts for nearly 12% of the world's retail trade. Online and e-commerce channels support both business-to-business and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations.

The average amount of money spent online per transaction and the number of transactions that take place online are on the rise globally. The increase in the number of internet users and the buy-it-now attitude of these users are contributing to the growth of this retail channel.

Growing popularity of private labels

The expansion of the organized retail sector has increased the number of private labels for roast and ground coffee products. Private label products are often of superior quality, and this also bolsters the sales of private labels. These labels advertise the different grades in which these products are available and the sources from which they are derived.

One of the trending flavors in the global roast and ground coffee market is heavily spiced coffees. Chili pepper, ginger, lemongrass, cinnamon, and exotic herbs are some of the popular spiced coffee flavors.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

