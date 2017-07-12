How In-House Recruiters Stay Focused on the Bottom Line - Winning the Competition

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2017) - Staff physician recruiters who sit atop their profession today know that to succeed in their job, they must leverage resources beyond the confines of what's available to them "in-house."



Physician Shortage 2.0



The looming physician shortage has been well documented over the last decade. In response to the shortage there have been a number of concerted efforts at the state level, and through the use of advanced practitioners, to combat the issue of doctor supply versus our nation's rising demand.



In-house recruiters currently find themselves faced with new, unforeseen challenges as well, in addition to the reality of a physician shortage now lying firmly at their feet. As a result, healthcare facilities are expected to hire for administration positions responsible for recruitment efforts at over twice the rate of other occupations.



We're feeling the effects of a much stronger federal presence on our healthcare delivery system than we previously anticipated. In-house recruiters now carry the weight of increased concerns over retention first, before they snowball into their next search for a new doctor.



Specialties within the primary care spectrum and patients among our population in underserved regions of our country need immediate help, as they are unable to continue waiting for solutions from those dictating policy.



Cultivating Partnerships with Recruiting Firms



The physician recruitment process can be overwhelming for healthcare administrators. They're subject to a constant barrage of calls from recruiters at staffing firms vying for an opportunity to lead the search for a facility's next doctor.



The truth is that the most successful in-house recruiters will choose only one or two staffing firms with whom they will cultivate a partnership during their tenure. Experienced healthcare administrators realize the value in building trusted relationships with external physician recruiters beyond just one search.



Staff recruiters embrace a proactive mindset and learn to tap into external resources before turnover occurs at their facility. This includes taking advantage of the consultative expertise provided by those in the physician recruitment industry who've built their career on a track record of successful placements. These individuals offer a wealth of knowledge to aid in-house recruitment efforts. They're privy to current market trends, salary data, and the competitive landscape faced by medical facilities.



Placement is the Bottom Line



Through understanding the dynamics of our physician shortage and leveraging their partnerships with experts in the physician recruiting industry, in-house recruiters are able to focus on the bottom line.



Utilizing the best resources at their disposal allows staff physician recruiters to make the largest impact possible on their facility and patient base through the addition of new physician.



Let's talk today about preparing for tomorrow's recruitment challenges.





Doug Carter has 21 years of recruiting experience, working with clients to find new, executable ways to source and secure candidates for hard to fill vacancies in both rural and metropolitan areas. Doug is an expert consultant with human resource professionals, CEO's, nursing executives and ancillary executives on employment trends within healthcare.



A graduate of Rhode Island College, Doug began his career with Honeywell as a finance professional and consultant before transferring to the staffing vertical in 1996 with Robert Half's Accountemps. Since then he has held management and leadership roles, in addition to launching a new service line at one of our nation's largest healthcare recruitment firms, before starting Ironside HR in 2011.