Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2017) - The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) is pleased to announce that key performance metrics, including share turnover and the value of financings conducted by CSE listed companies, continued to grow at a triple-digit pace in the first half of 2017. Technology, resource exploration and life sciences were among sectors experiencing markedly stronger investor engagement compared to the same period a year earlier.

Key Statistics

Trading volume in CSE listed securities totaled 5.5 billion shares, an increase of 175% compared to the first half of 2016;

The value of CSE listed securities traded was $1.6 billion, higher by 586%;

CSE issuers raised over $320 million, up 161% (217 financings completed).

Companies conducting financings in the first half included Namaste Technologies (N; $11.3 million), Golden Leaf Holdings (GLH; two financings totaling $37.7 million), and the Canadian Bioceutical Corporation (BCC; two financings totaling $38.2 million). Issuers focused on the cannabis industry accounted for approximately half of funds raised, with technology and resource exploration companies also attracting significant amounts of new capital.

Of the 313 securities listed on the CSE at the end of June, 24 debuted for trading in the first six months of the year. The exchange introduced updated initial listing requirements in 2016 to help prospective issuers transition successfully to public company status. Completion of continued listing guidelines for existing issuers is anticipated prior to the end of this year.

CSE staff organized or participated in over 40 events in the first half of 2017, with technology, cannabis, oil and gas, and mining all playing prominent roles in the exchange's marketing strategy. While most events took place in Canada, CSE representatives were also on hand at conferences in Florida, Nevada, California, Louisiana, the Bahamas and Italy.

In the second half of 2017, CSE staff are scheduled to participate in several events, including the Okanagan Capital Conference (July 13-15 in Kelowna), and the Extraordinary Future conference for technology entrepreneurs and investors (September 20 in Vancouver). A full list of upcoming events CSE representatives will be attending is available at http://thecse.com/en/about/events.

The exchange is also delighted to report strong interest in the Cannabis Investment Challenge fantasy trading competition launched July 3, as over 900 participants have registered to compete for weekly cash prizes and the Grand Prize trip to Las Vegas. Held in association with Stockpools, Lift Cannabis Expo and Abattis Bioceuticals (ATT), the Cannabis Investment Challenge is Canada's first fantasy trading competition focused solely on cannabis stocks.

"The tremendous growth in trading volume and financings at the CSE during the first six months of 2017 is a reflection of our listed companies achieving their objectives. It is a credit to our entire issuer base," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "The primary reason companies go public is to gain access to capital more easily and under better terms than they would experience in other contexts. As more and more companies accomplish this with a CSE listing, both the exchange and its issuers grow stronger."



