Technavio has announced the top seven leading vendors in their recentglobal train-the-trainer marketreport. The global train-the-trainer market was valued at USD 1.08 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 15% through 2021.

Competitive vendor landscape

The market is replete with vendors offering train-the-trainer products and solutions. It accommodates numerous regional, national, and international players. The global vendors are increasing their footprint in untapped and underserved markets such as MEA and Latin America. This can be attributed to the shift in focus of MNCs from Asian countries to other emerging countries such as those in Latin America.

"Vendors are introducing efforts to cover diverse topics under train-the-trainer programs. At present, they are focused on non-technical fields such as those of leadership, customer service, and time management. In future, the focus is expected to include technical modules such as business analytics and cloud computing," says Jhansi Mary, a lead K12 and higher educationresearch analyst from Technavio.

The expansion of product portfolio, therefore, appears to be one prominent area of competition for vendors. Other parameters may include program quality, pricing, and collaborations. The rapid pace at which online platforms have penetrated the corporate sector is also predicted to render long-term impact on the global train-the-trainer market

Top seven train-the-trainer market vendors

Langevin

Langevin offers numerous workshops to professionals. They cover various aspects of employee training ranging from training delivery requirements to training needs analysis. Also, upon completion of a specific number of workshops, one can earn certification in eight separate fields.

The Ken Blanchard Companies

The Ken Blanchard Companies offers multiple courses and services to establish its presence in the market. It conducts events that include workshops, training for trainers, webinars, and partner-hosted workshops. The programs can be availed by users through virtual, blended, and face-to-face learning environment.

The Training Clinic

The Training Clinic conducts workshops in areas of training delivery, design and facilitates, training design management and coordination, communication, interpersonal and self-management skills, and management, supervision, and leadership skills. It awards certification such as Certified Instructional Systems Designer, Certified Training Facilitator, and Certified Total Trainer.

TrainSmart

TrainSmart offers train-the-trainer courses and programs to corporate professionals globally. This training is conducted in instructor-led environments by using podcasts, case studies, webinars, and e-learning course materials.

Bodhih Training Solutions

Bodhih Training Solutions provides training solutions to the corporate professionals. It serves customers globally with its trainer certifications available as foundation courses, train-the-trainer, and master trainer certifications. The certifications help employees in areas of behavioral, communications, leadership, sales, HR training, and train-the-trainer.

Dale Carnegie Training

Dale Carnegie Training provides corporate solutions, online courses, and seminars to the corporate professionals globally. Programs are available in more than 25 languages and in the fields of leadership, sales management, customer services, process improvement, employee engagement, and others.

Velsoft

Velsoft offers customized and on-demand training solutions to the customers. It provides products and services under the categories of courseware and eLearning. The courseware is customizable and delivered via instructor-led classroom sessions. The pricing options for courseware are available for 1, 5, 25, and 50 courses.

