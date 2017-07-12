

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - An umbrella-sharing startup in China has lost nearly all 300,000 of its umbrellas, according to a report in Shanghaiist.



Sharing E Umbrella announced that it has lost almost all of its 300,000 umbrellas, just few weeks after the startup commenced its operations in 11 cities across China.



The Shenzhen-based company was launched earlier this year with a 10 million yuan investment. Customers can take an umbrella for hire using the app after paying a 19 yuan deposit fee for an umbrella. Rent for an umbrella only costs just 50 jiao for every half hour of use.



According to the South China Morning Post, CEO Zhao Shuping said that the idea to start umbrella-sharing came to him after the success off bike-sharing programs across China. He said that it made him realize that 'everything on the street can now be shared.'



