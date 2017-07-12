

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While Senate Republicans have had difficulty crafting a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that has enough support to pass, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found GOP voters want lawmakers to continue working on the legislation.



Sixty-seven percent of Republican voters want the GOP to continue with efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, while just 21 said Congress should move on to other issues.



The poll found that support for continuing to work on a new healthcare bill is stronger among Republican voters than among all voters.



Forty percent of all registered voters want Republicans in Congress to continue with efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, but 47 percent said they should move on to other issues.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., recently suggested Republicans may need to work with Democrats to pass a healthcare bill, and the results of the poll suggest GOP voters are not opposed to the idea.



While 39 percent of Republican voters said GOP lawmakers should work only with members of their own party to achieve healthcare reform, 54 percent support compromising with Democrats.



Meanwhile, the poll found that more voters continue to oppose the existing Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare than support the bill.



Forty-seven percent of registered voters disapprove of the Republican healthcare bill compared to the 40 percent that approve of the plan.



The Politico/Morning Consult survey of 1,983 registered voters was conducted July 7th through 9th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX