sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,893  Euro		-0,134
-0,46 %
WKN: A1C563 ISIN: CA7063271034 Ticker-Symbol: P5P 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,16
29,409
22:59
29,144
29,444
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION28,893-0,46 %
VERESEN INC12,523+2,26 %