SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Zoompass Holdings, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Zoompass Holdings, Inc. ("Zoompass" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: ZPAS) for possible violations of federal securities laws from April 24, 2017 through May 24, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Zoompass shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the July 31, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Zoompass made materially false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material information, specifically: that the Company unlawfully engaged in a scheme to promote the Company's stock; that discovery of this conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential criminal sanctions; and that as a result, Zoompass' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 9, 2017, Zoompass disclosed that it had been "made aware of and requested by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. to comment on recent trading and potential promotional activity." On May 25, 2017, Seeking Alpha published an article claiming that the Company erroneously denied that it was associated with a scheme to promote its stock; and concealed that its CEO was engaged in a purported pump-and-dump scheme. When this information reached the public, shares of Zoompass lowered in value, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

