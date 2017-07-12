IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Mazor Robotics Ltd. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Mazor Robotics Ltd. ("Mazor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MZOR) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws between November 8, 2016 and June 8, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Mazor shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the August 8, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Mazor made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company was engaged in conduct that subjected it to investigation by the Israeli Securities Authority ("ISA"); that Mazor was exposed to potential liability; and that as a result of the above, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On June 8, 2017, Mazor disclosed that in May 2017, the ISA searched its offices and questioned certain officers in connection with an investigation. When this news was released, the Company's stock price decreased materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

