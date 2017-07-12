Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf has broken away from the mainland, resulting in a one-trillion ton iceberg.



Birmingham, Alabama, 2017-07-12 22:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University of Alabama at Birmingham polar biologist and Antarctic explorer, Jim McClintock, Ph.D., provides advance insight into the Larsen C ice shelf break that occurred sometime between Monday, July 10 and Wednesday, July 12.



This ice shelf break, which encompasses a 5,800 square kilometer, one-trillion ton section of Larsen C in Antarctica, is one of the biggest iceberg breaks ever recorded in history. Its volume is more twice that of Lake Erie.



McClintock offers a unique perspective on this monumental event, as he speaks to the incredible effects that Antarctica's extremely diverse ecosystem will experience, and ultimately how this break will impact global ecology.



