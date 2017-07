MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- (TSX: LB) - Laurentian Bank of Canada today increases its prime lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.95% from 2.70%, effective July 13, 2017.

