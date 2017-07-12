SAINT LAURENT, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IGX)(OTCQX: IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") announced that Dr. Rodolphe Obeid, its Director of Research and Development, Process Development and Manufacturing Scale-Up, discussed the Company's oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform during a presentation today at BIT's 7th Annual Symposium of Drug Delivery Systems being held in Prague, Czech Republic.

Entitled "Oral Film Technology Evolution, Challenges and Therapeutic Benefits," Dr. Obeid's presentation reviewed the Company's development of VersaFilm™ and the technology platform's potential to enhance active pharmaceutical ingredient bioavailability, accelerate onset of action, reduce side effects and ease administration, thereby improving patient's compliance and satisfaction.

Dr. Obeid is an expert in drug delivery systems and polymeric assemblies. In his current role, Dr. Obeid is responsible for overseeing all of IntelGenx' product development activities. Based on IntelGenx' current pipeline, there are eight different film projects in various development stages, five of which are under co-development with a commercial partner. Here, Dr. Obeid is in charge of overseeing the technology transfer, as well as the process development and manufacturing scale-up of all internal and external pharmaceutical film projects. Prior to joining IntelGenx, Dr. Obeid was a postdoctoral industrial R&D Fellow at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of University of Montreal, working on vaccine encapsulation using biodegradable microspheres. Before that, he was a National Institutes of Health Postdoctoral Scholar at the University of Alabama in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, focusing on the development of novel poly-based polymers for surface modification of biomedical implants as a part of the Boston Retinal Implant Project. Dr. Obeid holds a Ph.D in polymer chemistry from the University of Montreal, Canada and two Masters in polymer science and chemical engineering from the University of Strasbourg, France. Dr. Obeid is the co-inventor of multiple pending patent applications, and has published numerous scientific articles on recognized international journals and conferences.

"Our talented R&D team continues to break new ground in the development of oral film technology, and we were excited to have this opportunity to present their progress to an international audience of scientists from industry and academia, as well as leaders from healthcare providers and policy makers," Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx.

About IntelGenx:

Established in 2003, IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform.

IntelGenx' highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm™ technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to its clients. More information about the company can be found at www.intelgenx.com.

