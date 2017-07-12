Sanofi: Sanofi: Availability of the Pre-quarterly Results Communication

Availability of the Pre-quarterly Results Communication
Paris, France - July 12, 2017-Sanofi (http://www.sanofi.com/) announced today that its Pre-Quarterly Results Communication document is available on the "Investors" page of the company's corporate website:
http://en.sanofi.com/investors/events/Results/2017-07-31_Results_Q2_2017.aspx (http://en.sanofi.com/investors/events/Results/2017-07-31_Results_Q2_2017.aspx)
As for each quarter, Sanofi prepared this document to assist in the financial modeling of the Group's quarterly results. This document includes a reminder on various non-comparable items and exclusivity losses as well as the foreign currency impact and share count. Sanofi's second quarter results will be published on July 31, 2017.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN (http://en.sanofi.com/investors/share/stock_chart/stock_chart.aspx)) and in New York (NYSE: SNY (http://en.sanofi.com/investors/share/stock_chart/stock_chart.aspx)).
Contacts:
|Media Relations
Laurence Bollack
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 77 46 46
mr@sanofi.com (mailto:mr@sanofi.com)
|Investor Relations
George Grofik
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45
ir@sanofi.com (mailto:ir@sanofi.com)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sanofi via Globenewswire