Sanofi: Sanofi: Availability of the Pre-quarterly Results Communication

Availability of the Pre-quarterly Results Communication

Paris, France - July 12, 2017-Sanofi (http://www.sanofi.com/) announced today that its Pre-Quarterly Results Communication document is available on the "Investors" page of the company's corporate website:
http://en.sanofi.com/investors/events/Results/2017-07-31_Results_Q2_2017.aspx (http://en.sanofi.com/investors/events/Results/2017-07-31_Results_Q2_2017.aspx)

As for each quarter, Sanofi prepared this document to assist in the financial modeling of the Group's quarterly results. This document includes a reminder on various non-comparable items and exclusivity losses as well as the foreign currency impact and share count.  Sanofi's second quarter results will be published on July 31, 2017.

About Sanofi
Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN (http://en.sanofi.com/investors/share/stock_chart/stock_chart.aspx)) and in New York (NYSE: SNY (http://en.sanofi.com/investors/share/stock_chart/stock_chart.aspx)).

Contacts:

Media Relations
Laurence Bollack
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 77 46 46
mr@sanofi.com (mailto:mr@sanofi.com) 		Investor Relations
George Grofik
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45
ir@sanofi.com (mailto:ir@sanofi.com)
Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/152918/R/2119953/807505.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sanofi via Globenewswire

