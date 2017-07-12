QUANTZIG RELEASES DATA ANALYTICS STUDY FOR CALL CENTERS TO HELP IMPROVE CUSTOMER JOURNEYS

Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig recently completed an analytical study for a leading multinational company in the United States. The goal of the study was to help the organization analyze their call center data to streamline its processes and improve overall operational efficiency and customer service.

Huge piles of unstructured data comprising of queries from customers are recorded and kept by call centers for quality and training purposes. There is a growing need for effective utilization of this piled data which has driven the growth of big data analytics in various multinational companies. Natural language processing (NLP) is used for directing the calls from customers to the respective department when a particular word or phrase is said in an order. Brands can improve customer service and operational efficiency for call center operations by incorporating big data analytics and enhancing NLP systems.

According to Quantizg's IT and Telecom analytics experts, "By incorporating big data analytics, call centers can improve their customer journey and offer customized solutions to the clients. Service levels during peak hours can be improved by queuing and regressing algorithms to estimate arrival rate and service times for inbound calls."

Quantzig's analytics team assessed various operational, marketing, and human resource data, which included information about timestamps, CSR information and location, CSR status, and transactions. With this information, Quantzig developed a descriptive analysis of the variables to organize and summarize the data.

Key highlights from study:

Enabled call center managers to balance center resources with future workload

The patience of customers increased linearly as their years of association with the client increased

Visually represented the data for operational performance

The average abandonment rates of loyal customers were around 30% during weekends and 42% during weekdays

Agent service times were mainly dependent on the type of issue and agent skill

