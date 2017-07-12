Please replace the graphic for release dated July 5, 2017, with the accompanying corrected graphic.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705005797/en/

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions derive actionable insights from large and complex data sets. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The release reads:

QUANTZIG PERFORMS BIG DATA ANALYTICS STUDY FOR CPG MANUFACTURER, IMPROVES CONVERSIONS BY 22%

Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig recently completed a data analytics study for a leading CPG manufacturer. The goal of the study was to improve their network coverage strategy to ensure maximum reach and acceptance at minimum possible cost.

Organizations in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry are devoting a considerable amount of their time to managing sales forces, however, they are only able to cover 60% of their target region. The seasonality of products has made it almost impossible for the retailers to balance demand with inbound shipments.

According to Quantizg's analysts, "Increasing competition has been driving CPG companies to improve their network coverage strategy to ensure maximum reach and acceptance at minimum possible cost. Analyzing relevant data and building territories can be regarded as a better option for estimating the potentiality of the sales force."

Organizations can make use of data analytics for aligning sales territories which get misaligned with change in company strategies. This will help retailers make informed business decisions. and ensure that their sales forces are well positioned to succeed by using data effectively to design sales territories.

Request a demo to see how Quantzig's insights can help you

Quantzig's latest big data analytics study analyzed the information obtained from various sources such as salespeople, states, locations, transport modes, associated costs, territory information, and network plans, helping the client increase the number of locations visited by 50%, reduce transportation costs by 17%, and improve conversions by 22%

Benefits Provided by this Study:

Proposed centralization of network optimization effort across all the divisions of the company. Proposed planning would uncover potential opportunities for territory optimization across all divisions and effectively apply best practices

Proposed new number and location of cities to maximize territory potential and optimize transpiration costs

Dashboard based solution for real-time updates and insights on operational metrics, sales person performance, target and achievement details, and new prospects

View the study: https://www.quantzig.com/content/big-data-analytic-cpg-manufacturing

In addition, Quantzig has also released their top three trends in sales force effectiveness. Organizations have realized the benefits of an effective sales force and are devising strategies to leverage it. These trends will help organizations improve the productivity and efficiency of their work force.

View Quantzig's list of top three trends in sales force effectiveness

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705005797/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

jesse@technavio.com