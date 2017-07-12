Please replace the graphic for release dated June 23, 2017, with the accompanying corrected graphic.

QUANTZIG RELEASES THREE ANALYTICS STUDIES ON THE BANKING, INSURANCE, AND SUPPLY CHAIN INDUSTRIES

Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig recently completed multiple studies stemming across various industries including banking, insurance, and supply chains. For each analytics study, Quantzig's team of analysts worked with leading organizations in their respective industries to tackle targeted challenges and provide actionable insights to overcome them.

Analytics Study to Increasing Efficiency of Operations in the Banking Industry

To stay ahead of competition, it is mandatory for banks to deliver the right solutions in a consistent, professional manner at every touch point. Analytics helps in customer engagement and communicating across distinct business units such as deposit accounts and loans, mutual funds, asset capture management, insurance services, mortgages, and card services.

A leading bank in Europe approached Quantzig to perform a customer engagement analytical study and help them deliver the right solutions to their customer. The primary objective of this customer analytics engagement was to maximize the value of the bank's customer base. This study helped the client to gain access to data from various sources and increased the amount of time employees spent on sales and service activities from an average of 40% to 70% of their time

Quantzig Provides Analytics Solution for the Insurance Industry

Insurance companies are a part of one of the most complex industries as there is a requirement of handling huge amounts of claims ranging from high risk claims to low risk claims. The processing costs along with fraudulent claims increases the expenses of the insurance industries.

A leading insurance company in the US approached Quantzig to help them obtain solutions to identify potential high-risk claims beforehand. The claims analytics solutions identified the risk probability threshold value for each model by assessing the expected future cost savings at that cutoff value. This study will help organizations significantly reduce their claims processing time and distinguish the high-risk, non-risky, and low risk claims.

Analytics Helps Supply Chain Industry Improve Inventory Management

A customer centric organization will always tend to execute its strategies in time to satisfy its customers. For achieving that, implementation of on-time-in-full (OTIF) strategy is needed. For fetching a higher OTIF, businesses need to consider capacity planning, sales, procurement, inventory management, and order fulfilment as a bundle.

A leading consumer goods manufacturer and retailer based out of the US approached Quantzig to help in developing an effective solution model to enhance end-to-end supply chain visibility and achieve high customer satisfaction. Quantzig analysts collected information on various dimensions including internal data such as sales data, inventory data, and operations data. The study helped the client to track the product's journey right from manufacturing, receiving, picking, staging, loading, delivery, until invoicing on a real-time basis.

