Technavio's latest market research report on the global packaging additives market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021.

Technavio has published a new report on the global packaging additives market from 2017-2021.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global packaging additives market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing product innovations

Additive manufacturers in the packaging space must constantly innovate and bring unique product offerings to keep pace with the dynamics of the packaging market and consumer behavior. Additives such as plasticizers and impact modifiers, antimicrobials, UV and heat stabilizers, anti-blocking agents, antioxidants, antistatic agents, and blowing agents are used in resins that include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene (PE).

Emerald Specialties Group has introduced a new additive that is poised to improve slip and mar resistance in waterborne coatings in the food packaging sector. This additive is part of the Masil silicone additives. The inclusion of this additive will not change the regulatory status of the product and will enable efficient protection in food packaging.

"Resins such as polyvinylidene chloride and ethylene vinyl alcohol are used for protecting pharmaceutical products against light, oxygen, moisture, biological contamination, counterfeiting, and mechanical damage. UV additives, masterbatch colorants, stabilizers, and lubricants for blister packaging are some of the key applications of packaging additives used in the pharmaceutical sector," says Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for additives, adhesives, and sealantsresearch.

Changing consumer trends in packaging industry

The packaging industry is constantly evolving to keep pace with the changing consumer preferences. Packaging is essential for any brand since packaging caters to branding, interaction, and finally disposal. The need for ease of handling and consumption by consumers continues to drive the market for packaging additives. Consumers are inclined to select packaging that is convenient, regardless of the price. They need packaging that keeps the products fresh for a long time, retaining their flavors.

"Any trend affecting the packaging sector will directly impact the packaging additives market. Thus, every aspect of the supply chain, right from the raw material sourcing and processing to the supply of the final product to the consumer is critical for the packaging additives market. The packaging additive market will have a domino effect from key trends such as sustainability, convenience, authenticity, and cost effectiveness that impact the packaging sector," says Hitesh.

Advent of green additives

The thermoplastics that are used in packaging are often under scrutiny for not being eco-friendly. Certain natural fatty acids and iron-based additives are degradable materials that can be used for packaging applications. Mild oxidizing bio-based additives such as pro-degradant additives (PDAs) are used for the degradation of PET and PP films. Additionally, these green PDAs reduce oxygen transmission, as a result, prevent oxygen-based degradation of the packaged product.

However, the use of green additives that promote degradation is not accepted well by plastic recyclers because the adaptation of these additives will impact their businesses directly. In 2011, the National Association for PET Container Resources (NAPCOR) raised an industrial controversy attacking the use of degradable additives.

