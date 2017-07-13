Technavio's latest market research report on the global wafer dicing saws market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global wafer dicing sawsmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growth of AI

Increase in wafer size

Growth of smart cities

Growth of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a technology that allows machines to perform tasks that require human intelligence. Machines that use AI mainly include computer systems. In 2016, many industry participants such as Amazon, Baidu, Google Facebook, IBM, NVIDIA, Tesla Motors, and Microsoft made investments in the field of AI.

Recent advances in the field of AI, such as a smaller wafer size, ULP processors, and better computing systems, are making AI a reality. Numerous companies are trying to develop AI, and for this, the focus has turned to silicon wafers. Silicon wafers are the building blocks of AI. These wafers are cut into the required size and then embedded with components that act like neurons, making this wafer a silicon brain.

"The increasing interest in AI will require many semiconductor components and ICs, leading to a surge in demand for ICs to meet the demands from this segment. These ICs will be fabricated on wafers. Therefore, the wafer dicing saws market will be positively affected as there will be a need for more efficient wafer dicing saws," says Raghu Raj Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipmentresearch.

Increase in wafer size

Increasing wafer size is a trend that is being witnessed in the market. An increase in the size of wafers means more dies per unit. More dies will reduce the overall cost of production, which benefits companies. This again leads to an increasing need for dicing saws, and these saws need to be efficient to ensure minimum wastage during the dicing process.

A large wafer size means that there need to be more efficient dicing saws that will provide accurate cuts, and deliver more dies per wafer. Therefore, semiconductor foundries that employ this equipment in their fabs will require more efficient technologies to dice these wafers, which augurs well for the growth of the market.

Growth of smart cities

A smart city is an urban development plan in which a city's infrastructure has been equipped with different types of information and communication technologies. The various stakeholders in a city, such as local departments information systems, libraries, schools, transportation systems, power plants, water supply networks, and waste management, are integrated with multiple information and technology solutions. Many countries have started focusing on the development of smart cities.

"There will be several devices that will need to be introduced to develop smart cities. Devices such as sensors, transducers, and electronic components extensively use silicon wafers. Even data that is obtained from cameras and sensors is stored in databases require many ICs. All these ICs need to be processed from silicon wafers. To cater to this demand for silicon wafers, the market will witness an escalation in demand for dicing saws," says Raghu.

