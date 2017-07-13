

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trump International Hotels Management revealed that a data breach at a service provider compromised card payment details at 14 of its properties.



The incident occurred between August 2016 and March 2017, according to the company's website. The hackers were able to access guest names, addresses and phone numbers, as well as payment card information for some hotel reservations.



According to the company, it uses the Sabre SynXis Central Reservations system to facilitate the booking of hotel reservations made by consumers through hotels, online travel agencies, and similar booking services. Sabre notified the company on June 5 that an unauthorized party gained access to account credentials that permitted access to payment card data and certain reservation information for some of our hotel reservations processed through Sabre's CRS.



'The privacy and protection of our guests' information is a matter we take very seriously,' the company said in a notice.



