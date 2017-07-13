Technavio's latest report on the global spa mass and mid-range furniture marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170712006313/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global spa mass and mid-range furniture market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The spa mass and mid-range furniture market is expected to witness a significant growth due to the increase in the number of spas worldwide and remodeling of the existing spas. The expanding customer base, seeking wellness services and growing health consciousness drives the global spa market.

Poonam Saini, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on retail goods and services sector, says, "With spa experiences delivering effective results, the global spa industry is currently focusing on providing personalized therapies to enhance the treatment results. To provide personalized therapies, spa service providers are purchasing spa furniture such as massage tables that are required therapies

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global spa mass and mid-range furniture marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Customized spa furniture

Green trend influencing use of environment-friendly materials

Increase in the availability of multifunctional and portable products

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Customized spa furniture

Many vendors are coming up with a variety of customized spa furniture that has become popular in the market. Spa furniture can be customized according to requirements of the customers. The trend of getting customized spa furniture helps to alter attributes like design, size, and shape.

"Some of the customized spa furniture offered by different players include massage beds, portable beds, multi-purpose beds, outdoor relaxation beds, and multi-purpose chairs. Many online retail companies are also offering customized spa furniture as per the requirement of the customers," according to Poonam.

Green trend influencing use of environment-friendly materials

The growing environmental consciousness and concern for a healthy environment have led to increased demand for eco-friendly furniture. Awareness of the effects of deforestation, climate change, and the effects of toxic finishes in the air inside homes have led many furniture manufacturers to go green.

Manufacturers offer a wide range of furniture constructed using bamboo, which is stronger and harder than most other wooden furniture, including oak. This type of furniture is also high on its aesthetic appeal.

Increase in the availability of multifunctional and portable products

The increase in the availability of multifunctional products is trending in the global spa furniture market. Many players in the market are offering multifunctional spa furniture products. Consumers are opting for multifunctional spa furniture products that can be used for various requirements.

The trend of using portable spa furniture has also been seen in the spa mass and mid-range furniture market. Many players in the market are offering portable spa furniture. The spa service providers have also started adopting portable furniture.

The key vendors are as follows:

Earthlite

Gharieni Group

Lemi

Nilo The Spa Industry (Nilo)

OAKWORKS SOLUTIONS

Browse Related Reports:

Global Entrance Floor Mat Market 2017-2021

Global Decorative Lighting Market 2017-2021

Global Luxury Furniture Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170712006313/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com