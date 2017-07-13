

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom dropped precipitously in June, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday with an index score of +7.



That was well shy of forecasts for a +15 and down sharply from +17 in May.



The June reading also hits an 11-month low score for the index.



'High-end prime properties may be seeing prices slipping back but, for good or ill, prices are continuing to move higher in many other segments of the market,' said RICS Chief Economist Simon Rubinsohn.



