

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grocery retailer Albertson's has reportedly put its plans for an initial public offering on hold again.



According to a report from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the situation, Albertsons' management and its private equity backers have put renewed plans for a listing on hold again.



The report says that the Amazon's takeover of Whole Foods Market along with Albertson's failed attempt to merge with Whole Foods and Blue Apron's weak IPO performance have led to the decision. Albertson's, like other major grocers, has been struggling with negative same-store sales as a grocery price war continues.



On June 16, Amazon announced the deal to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 billion.



Albertsons had considering to go public by the end of the year after it had dropped the plans about two years ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX