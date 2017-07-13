SGKS6802X is the first chip in its class to enable Vision processing with OpenVX, OpenCL, OpenCV, OpenGLES 3.1, Vulkan 1.0 and CNN

VeriSilicon Holdings Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon) today announced that Shenzhen Goke Semiconductor Co., Ltd (SGKS) has selected VeriSilicon Vivante GC7000UL-VX for the SGKS6802X Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) chip, part of SGKS's ADAS product line used by automotive electronic components partners. SGKS facilitates rapid development by the ADAS algorithm community with its SDK.

SGKS's 6802X is an advanced vehicle-quality SoC with heterogeneous computing units including a programmable Vision GPU Processor and hardware-implemented functions for ADAS applications. The SGKS6802X is also a highly cost-effective, high-performance single-chip solution for graphics image recognition and processing with a wide range of interfaces to enable ADAS for mass-market products. GC7000UL-VX is uniquely suitable for ADAS products with deep and efficient integration of vision and graphic processing in one IP that provides comprehensive and unified software stack support including OpenVX, OpenCV, OpenCL, OpenGL ES 3.1, and Vulkan1.0.

"We selected VeriSilicon's Vivante Vision GPU IP after extensive evaluations because of its highly-parallel architecture, highly-scalable performance and extremely low power, compact silicon area," said Mr. Chengjin Yang, CEO of SGKS. "We are very pleased to see the performance and capability in silicon and we are fully deploying SGKS6802X in multiple segments of ADAS market."

"ADAS is a fast-growing market with many applications, including in-vehicle and surrounding cameras," said Weijin Dai, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President and GM of Intellectual Property Division, VeriSilicon. "Applications and algorithms to address ADAS challenges are advanced rapidly and we are very impressed by SGKS6802X's reach in the ADAS market. We are honored to work with SGKS to accelerate the enablement of ADAS for the mass market."

