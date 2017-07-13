Bar Convent Berlin Even More Attractive in 2017

BERLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bar Convent Berlin 2017 taking place on 10 and 11 October, Europe's leading industry event is growing again. For the first time, the BCB will take up all of Station Berlin's ten halls, covering a floor space of 18,000sqm, approximately 2,000 more than last year.

France is this year's Country of Honour and the ten premium exhibitors will be showcasing the country's classic spirits and trendy sparkling wines. "The BCB represents a unique opportunity for 'French Spirits' to feel the pulse of the bar scene," says Denis Abraham from Business France, the French agency for foreign trade and export promotion, a sponsor of the French pavilion. His promise: "Our presentation will mix an authentic and creative French touch into the international atmosphere." The French pavilion and its exhibitors will also post updates on the social networks using the hashtag BonjourBCB.

BCB: The platform for bar and beverage innovations

More than 300 exhibitors are expected at the eleventh BCB. Demand from the industry is so great that about 90 per cent of the exhibition space has already been booked by now. Participants in 2017 will include intriguing first-timers and famous brands: Campari, Moet Hennessy, Bodegas Williams & Humbert, Breil Pur, Hayman's Gin, Death's Door Spirits, Tequila Fortaleza, Giulio Cocchi Spumanti srl and Douglas Laing & Co. "The BCB long ago emerged as the industry's most important premium event in Europe and beyond," says BCB director Petra Lassahn. "More and more manufacturers from around the world visit us in Berlin to launch their new products here."

Premiering this year at BCB is: Coffee Convent

Already a rising trend, coffee will be featured even more prominently in 2017. The Coffee Convent Berlin is a separate trade show at the BCB dedicated entirely to this lifestyle and luxury beverage.

Global Drinks Forum: Marketing ideas for the global beverage industry

For the second time, BCB will be kicked of by the Global Drinks Forum. After the highly successful debut a year ago, key brand owners and managers, marketing professionals, product managers, business development experts, distributors, wholesalers, importers and bar operators will once again be invited to attend the international symposium on 9 Octobre at the Ellington Hotel to exchange ideas and to network. Early birds have until 24 July to get their hands on one of the limited discount tickets.

www.globaldrinksforum.com www.barconvent.com