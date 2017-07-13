NetComm Wireless Works with AT&T to Enable Fixed Wireless Internet Availability to Rural and Underserved Areas in the U.S.

SYDNEY, July 13,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC), today is pleased to provide an update on the USA Fixed Wireless contract. NetComm Wireless can now confirm that the initiative is with a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), one of the world's largest telecommunications holding companies, to supply the Outdoor Wireless Antennas needed to bring Fixed Wireless Internet1 connectivity to select rural and underserved premises in parts of 18 states in the U.S. The connection delivers Internet download speeds of at least 10Mbps.

AT&T* and NetComm Wireless have successfully deployed their first wave of Fixed Wireless service in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North and South Carolina and Tennessee.

*AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand name and not by AT&T Inc.

1Includes 160GB monthly data allowance. Req's installation of AT&T outdoor antenna & indoor Residential Gateway. $10/50GB of additional data up to a max of $200/mo.

About NetComm Wireless

NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) is a leading developer of Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre and Cable to the distribution point (FTTdp / CTTdp) technologies that underpin an increasingly connected world. Our Listen. Innovate. Solve. methodology supports the unique requirements of leading telecommunications carriers, core network providers, system integrators, government and enterprise customers worldwide. For over 35 years, NetComm Wireless has engineered new generations of world first data communication products and is now a globally recognized communications technology innovator. Headquartered in Sydney (Australia), NetComm Wireless has offices in the US, Europe/UK, New Zealand and Japan. Visit: www.netcommwireless.com.

