

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight trading days, surrendering almost 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,200-point plateau although it may find traction on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat in response to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the oil and insurance companies were tempered by support from the financials and a mixed bag from the property sector.



For the day, the index fell 5.49 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 3,197.54 after trading between 3,177.93 and 3,215.20. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 2.20 points or 0.1 percent to end at 1,889.40.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.28 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.40 percent, Bank of China gained 0.81 percent, Vanke spiked 2.87 percent, Gemdale eased 0.08 percent, PetroChina shed 0.64 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dropped 1.14 percent, Zijin Mining advanced 0.29 percent and China Life tumbled 1.41 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Wednesday following Yellen's remarks.



The Dow rose 123.07 points or 0.6 percent to 21,532.14, while the NASDAQ surged 67.87 points or 1.1 percent to 6,261.17 and the S&P added 17.72 points or 0.7 percent to 2,443.25.



The strength came as traders reacted positively to Yellen's comments before the House Financial Services Committee. Yellen said additional gradual rate hikes are likely to be appropriate over the next few years.



Later in the day, the Fed released its Beige Book, which said economic activity expanded across all twelve Fed districts in June, with the pace of growth ranging from slight to moderate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX