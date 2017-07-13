

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that the US Food and Drug Administration Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee or ODAC recommended approval of CTL019 or tisagenlecleucel, an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T cell or CAR-T therapy, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory or r/r pediatric and young adult patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL.



Acute lymphoblastic leukemia comprises approximately 25% of cancer diagnoses among children under 15 years old and is the most common childhood cancer in the US. Effective treatment options for patients with r/r ALL are limited. In pediatric and young adult patients with B-cell ALL that have relapsed multiple times or become refractory to treatment, the five-year disease-free survival is less than 10-30%.



The ODAC recommendation is based on review of the CTL019 r/r B-cell ALL development program, which includes the Novartis-led ELIANA study (NCT02435849),the first pediatric global CAR-T cell therapy registration trial. Findings from a US multicenter trial and a single site trial examining the safety and efficacy of CTL019 among pediatric and young adult patients with r/r B-cell ALL also supported the recommendation and the Biologics License Application.



Novartis said it plans additional filings for CTL019 in the US and EU later this year, including applications with the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of adults with r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX