Civil Aviation and Simulation Market Analysis Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand and Forecasts to 2021- MarketReportsOnline

The report titled "Global Civil Aviation and Military Training and Simulation Market (2017-2021 Edition)" analyzes the potential opportunities and significant trends in the global civil aviation and military training and simulation markets.

Country Coverage: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe & Latin America

Company Coverage of Civil Aviation and Simulation Market: CAE, L-3 Simulation & Training, Rockwell Collins & Flight Safety International Inc.

The report provides detailed analysis of the market size and segments of the civil aviation and military training and simulation market with regional focus on markets in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

It assesses the market share of civil aviation and military training and simulation industry based on certain parameters such as simulator manufacturer, region, operator, aircraft type, etc. The report profiles leading companies operating in the segment such as CAE, L-3 Simulation & Training, Rockwell Collins and FlightSafety International Inc.

Flight simulators are mainly of five types- System trainers, Flight Training Devices (FTD), Cockpit Procedure Trainers (CPT), full flight simulators (FFS) and Part Task Trainers (PTT). However, it can be broadly categorized into two types- full flight simulators (FFS) and flight simulation training devices (FSTD).

Some of the factors such as increase demand for aircraft fleet globally; crew shortage, regulation and new licensing techniques and delivery of new aircrafts underpin growth of the industry globally. Major market constraints are lack of simulators for complex systems; growing adoption of gaming technology and presence of several private players in the market.

Mergers and acquisition is seen to be the most prevailing trend in the civil aviation and simulation market. The aerospace and military training & simulation market has recorded several mergers and acquisitions in the past year, despite continued uncertainty in the market caused by sequestration.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Flight Simulation: An Overview

2.2 Flight Simulation: Evolution

2.3 Flight Simulator Types

3. Global Military Training and Simulation Market Analysis

3.1 Global Military Training and Simulation Market: An Overview

3.2 Global Military Training and Simulation Market: An Analysis

4. Global Civil Aviation Training and Simulation Market Analysis

4.1 Global Civil Aviation Training and Simulation Market: An Analysis

5. Regional Analysis

5.1 Asia Pacific Civil Aviation & Military Simulation & Training Market: An Analysis

5.2 Europe Rotor Wing Simulator Training: An Analysis

5.3 North America Rotor Wing Simulator Training: An Analysis

5.4 The US Military Aircraft Simulation Market: An Analysis

5.5 Latin America Civil Aviation Simulation and Training Market

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Simulation and Training Market Competitive Landscape

6.2 Civil Aviation Simulation and Training Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiling

