

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media reports, OSRAM Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) said that it has been engaged in negotiations with Continental AG regarding a potential formation of a joint venture for intelligent lighting solutions in the automotive segment. In this context, no agreement on material commercial terms has been reached yet.



The concerned OSRAM business with automotive, semiconductor-based light modules is part of its 'Specialty Lighting' business unit and generated a revenue of approx. EUR150 million in fiscal year 2016.



