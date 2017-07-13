

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market pared early gains and is modestly higher on Thursday, as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



The market opened higher tracking the positive cues from Wall Street and as investors digested Federal Reserve Janet Yellen's comments during her testimony before Congress.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 34.51 points or 0.17 percent to 20,132.89, off a high of 20,183.80.



The major exporters are mostly down on a stronger yen. Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Panasonic is down 0.3 percent, while Sony is adding 0.2 percent.



Toshiba's shares are losing almost 5 percent after the Asahi newspaper reported the company was informed by its auditor that it would not provide an opinion, or endorsement, for its final report.



Among automakers, Toyota is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Honda is down 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are declining almost 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Electric Glass is gaining more than 5 percent, while Chughai Pharmaceutical and Minebea Mitsumi are rising more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, Dai-ichi Life and T&D Holdings is down 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday as traders reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks before the House Financial Services Committee. In her semi-annual monetary policy testimony, Yellen said additional gradual rate hikes are likely to be appropriate over the next few years.



The Dow rose 123.07 points or 0.6 percent to 21,532.14, the Nasdaq surged up 67.87 points or 1.1 percent to 6,261.17, and the S&P 500 advanced 17.72 points or 0.7 percent to 2,443.25.



The major European markets moved sharply higher on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose above $45 a barrel as U.S. crude oil inventories last week dropped the most in ten months. WTI oil for August added $0.45 or 1 percent to settle at $45.49 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX