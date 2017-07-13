

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The Paris administrative court ruled that Google was not liable to pay about 1.1 billion euros or $1.3 billion in back taxes demanded by the French authorities.



Google had been accused of illegally routing sales in France through Ireland in order to avoid paying higher corporate taxes. But the tribunal decided Google's Irish subsidiary responsible for its European operations was not subject to corporate and value added taxes in France.



'The Irish company Google Ireland Limited is not taxable in France over the period from 2005 to 2010,' the tribunal concluded.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX