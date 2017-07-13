TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) announced today it will host its second quarter conference call and live audio webcast on July 27, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The Company's quarterly results will be disseminated via press release, and made available on the Company's website (www.csisoftware.com) and SEDAR, after the Toronto Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Mark Leonard, President, and Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer, will be available during the July 27 conference call to answer questions regarding the Company's results.

To access the call, please dial 416-340-2217 or 800-898-3989. The webcast will be accessible at www.csisoftware.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available as of 12:30 p.m. ET the same day until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 10, 2017. To access the replay, please dial 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 followed by the passcode 9155057.

