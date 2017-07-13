

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Thursday following the overnight gains on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before Congress indicated that the central bank will gradually tighten policy and also reduce the size of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.



The Australian market is advancing, with stocks gaining across the board. Higher commodity prices lifted resources stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 42.30 points or 0.75 percent to 5,716.10, off a high of 5,729.30. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 39.90 points or 0.70 percent to 5,757.60.



The major miners are higher after the price of iron ore remained above US$65 a ton. BHP Billiton is adding 0.5 percent and Rio Tinto is advancing almost 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is losing 0.6 percent.



Whitehaven Coal said it produced 20.78 million tonnes of coal in the twelve months to June 30, just shy of its guidance range of 21 million to 22 million tonnes. The miner's shares are losing more than 2 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent and Evolution Mining is up almost 1 percent after gold prices rose overnight, edging further from this week's near four-month low.



Among oil stocks, Santos is rising 0.2 percent, Oil Search is advancing 0.5 percent and Woodside Petroleum is gaining almost 1 percent after crude oil prices extended gains overnight.



In the banking space, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.4 percent.



On the economic front, Australia will see July results for its inflation forecast today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar continued to advance against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7679, up from US$0.7644 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market pared early gains and is modestly higher, as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 34.51 points or 0.17 percent to 20,132.89, off a high of 20,183.80.



The major exporters are mostly down on a stronger yen. Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Panasonic is down 0.3 percent, while Sony is adding 0.2 percent.



Toshiba's shares are losing almost 5 percent after the Asahi newspaper reported the company was informed by its auditor that it would not provide an opinion, or endorsement, for its final report.



Among automakers, Toyota is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Honda is down 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are declining almost 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Electric Glass is gaining more than 5 percent, while Chughai Pharmaceutical and Minebea Mitsumi are rising more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, Dai-ichi Life and T&D Holdings are down 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher, while Indonesia is edging lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday as traders reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks before the House Financial Services Committee. In her semi-annual monetary policy testimony, Yellen said additional gradual rate hikes are likely to be appropriate over the next few years.



The Dow rose 123.07 points or 0.6 percent to 21,532.14, the Nasdaq surged up 67.87 points or 1.1 percent to 6,261.17, and the S&P 500 advanced 17.72 points or 0.7 percent to 2,443.25.



The major European markets moved sharply higher on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose above $45 a barrel as U.S. crude oil inventories last week dropped the most in ten months. WTI oil for August added $0.45 or 1 percent to settle at $45.49 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX