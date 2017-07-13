Following the purchase of additional Syngenta shares, ChemChina's participation in Syngenta has exceeded 98% of Syngenta's share capital.

As a consequence, ChemChina has filed a petition with the Basel Appellate Court to cancel the remaining Syngenta shares that are not held by ChemChina or any of its affiliates. Holders of these Syngenta shares will receive the offer price of USD 465 per Syngenta share following completion of the court proceedings.

In parallel, Syngenta will apply for the de-listing from the SIX Swiss Exchange of its shares, to become effective promptly following completion of the court proceedings.

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta.

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any forward-looking statements. These statements are generally identified by words or phrases such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "should", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results and/or timing discussed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Syngenta disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the period covered by this press release or otherwise.

