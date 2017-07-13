Akastor ASA: Akastor ASA: Second quarter and half year results 2017

Q2 HIGHLIGHTS
· Entered agreement to sell KOP Surface Products to the Weir Group PLC for USD 114 million
· EBITDA of NOK 18 million (including restructuring costs of NOK 52 million)
· Net debt at NOK 3.3 billion, including financial leases of NOK 1.6 billion
· Working capital at NOK 1.2 billion
