Donnerstag, 13.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

13.07.2017
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Akastor ASA: Akastor ASA: Second quarter and half year results 2017

Q2 HIGHLIGHTS


· Entered agreement to sell KOP Surface Products to the Weir Group PLC for USD 114 million

· EBITDA of NOK 18 million (including restructuring costs of NOK 52 million)

· Net debt at NOK 3.3 billion, including financial leases of NOK 1.6 billion

· Working capital at NOK 1.2 billion

___________________________________________________________________________

  

Media Contact:

  

Akastor ASA

Tore Langballe, Head of Communications & IR

+47 907 77 841

tore.langballe@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Akastor ASA - 2017 Q2 Presentation (http://hugin.info/77/R/2120054/807600.pdf)
Akastor ASA - 2017 Q2 Report (http://hugin.info/77/R/2120054/807599.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)