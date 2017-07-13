Akastor ASA: Akastor ASA: Second quarter and half year results 2017

Q2 HIGHLIGHTS



· Entered agreement to sell KOP Surface Products to the Weir Group PLC for USD 114 million

· EBITDA of NOK 18 million (including restructuring costs of NOK 52 million)

· Net debt at NOK 3.3 billion, including financial leases of NOK 1.6 billion

· Working capital at NOK 1.2 billion

Media Contact:

Akastor ASA

Tore Langballe, Head of Communications & IR

+47 907 77 841

tore.langballe@akastor.com

Akastor ASA - 2017 Q2 Presentation (http://hugin.info/77/R/2120054/807600.pdf)

Akastor ASA - 2017 Q2 Report (http://hugin.info/77/R/2120054/807599.pdf)



