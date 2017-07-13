REC Silicon ASA: Invitation to REC Silicon ASA's second quarter 2017 results

Fornebu, Norway - July 13, 2017: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q2 2017 results on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 07:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET).

A presentation of the results will be held at 08:00 a.m. CET at Høyres Hus Konferansesenter, Stortingsgaten 20, Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be in English.

A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at www.recsilicon.com (http://www.recsilicon.com) or with the following link: http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=58377767 (http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=58377767)

It will also be possible to listen to the presentation through a conference call. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time on one of the following numbers:

Norway (Toll Free): 800 51084

Norway (Local): +47 2350 0296

UK (Toll Free): 0800 279 7204

UK (Local): +44 (0)330 336 9411

USA (Toll Free): 866 548 4713

USA (Local): + 1 719 457 1036

Other international: +44 (0)330 336 9411

Please provide confirmation code 9586161 and state your name, company and country of residence.

REC Silicon will host an analyst conference call later the same day at 3:00 p.m. CET. Please make sure to dial in at least 5-10 minutes ahead of time to complete your registration.

Norway (Toll Free): 800 51084

Norway (Local): +47 2350 0296

UK (Toll Free): 0800 279 7204

UK (Local): +44 (0)330 336 9412

USA (Toll Free): 866 548 4713

USA (Local): + 1 719 325 2213

Other international: +44 (0)330 336 9412

Please provide confirmation code 5505554 and state your name, company and country of residence.

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Bowes, Investor Relations

REC Silicon ASA

Phone: +1 509 793 8127

Email: chris.bowes@recsilicon.com (mailto:chris.bowes@recsilicon.com)

Nils O. Kjerstad

IR Contact Europe

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no (mailto:nils.kjerstad@crux.no)

About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com (http://www.recsilicon.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

