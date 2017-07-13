Industry Leaders EcoAct Group and Carbon Clear Join Forces to Help Businesses Better Manage Climate Change Impacts

PARIS and LONDON, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EcoAct Group, the climate expert and climate finance project developer headquartered in Paris, today announces the acquisition of Carbon Clear, a major player in the UK environmental sustainability marketplace.

The joining of the two companies will help businesses better manage their approach to climate change and sustainability by creating an international entity with expanded operations in Europe, North America and Africa1.

EcoAct work with international clients to meet the demands of the Paris Climate Change Agreement, offering solutions to companies' sustainability challenges. With the acquisition of Carbon Clear, new service offerings will be available across the global sustainability market including: assessing climate change risks and opportunities; strategic planning and target setting; managing and reducing energy and carbon emissions and; working with climate finance projects.

Combining forces is a natural fit for both EcoAct and Carbon Clear due to their shared corporate values. Both companies were formed over a decade ago to address dangerous climate change and both teams remain dedicated to this goal for the Group going forward.

Thierry Fornas, President of EcoAct Group said:

"I'm delighted by today's announcement and to welcome Carbon Clear to the EcoAct Group. We know that climate change has no boundaries. I believe that it is vital that we all work together towards limiting the impacts of dangerous climate change as outlined in the Paris Agreement. With the acquisition of Carbon Clear, EcoAct Group becomes an international climate leader that serves some of the world's biggest businesses."

Gerald Maradan, CEO of EcoAct Group points out:

"I'm excited by the prospect of continuing to provide best in class solutions to every single client, expanding our service offerings, working in new markets and doing more to help companies act on climate change. The Group will work with clients at all stages of their sustainability journey, offering them unparalleled expertise and advice."

Mark Chadwick, Chief Executive of Carbon Clear commented:

"Our new Group has the technical expertise, commercial knowledge and client-friendly approach that we believe is unparalleled in the market. The combined strengths of EcoAct and Carbon Clear mean we are a leading sustainability consultancy that has the resources and capabilities to do more for our clients through our new service offerings and broader geographic reach. Our committed and talented staff will use their complementary skills to continue to do the very best work from our offices around the globe."

The Group will now be managed at an Executive Committee Level by: Thierry Fornas and Gérald Maradan, the founders of EcoAct; Mark Chadwick, the founder of Carbon Clear, and Sylvianne Villaudiere, founder of CSR consultancy Alliantis, a company that joined the EcoAct Group in February 2017.

Editors' notes

Operations in France , UK, Spain , Turkey , USA , Kenya and Sudan

About EcoAct

For over 10 years, EcoAct Group provides companies and territories with unique expertise in planning for and implementing positive change in response to climate change.

EcoAct achieves this by bringing together 3 areas of expertise:

Strategic guidance: auditing, decrypting, prospecting, network coordination, defining and implementing road maps, etc.

Data modelling and analysis (smart data): defining indicators, aggregation, comparative scenarios and projections, etc.

Project design and management: change management, mitigation, adaptation and offsetting measures, testing and developing projects in the field, etc.



http://www.eco-act.com

@eco_act

About Carbon Clear

Carbon Clear is a world leading provider of carbon and energy management and sustainability services. We partner with our clients to design, build and operate intelligent sustainability solutions to address their business challenges, helping them to compete and prosper in a low-carbon world. Carbon Clear, founded in 2005, works with 20 FTSE 100 companies, as well as a wide range of organisations from the private and public sector.

http://www.carbon-clear.com.

@carbonclear