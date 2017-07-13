

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - ChemChina's participation in Syngenta (SYT) has exceeded 98% of Syngenta's share capital, following the purchase of additional Syngenta shares.



So, ChemChina has filed a petition with the Basel Appellate Court to cancel the remaining Syngenta shares that are not held by ChemChina or any of its affiliates. Holders of these Syngenta shares will receive the offer price of USD 465 per Syngenta share following completion of the court proceedings.



Meanwhile, Syngenta said it will apply for the de-listing from the SIX Swiss Exchange of its shares, to become effective promptly following completion of the court proceedings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX