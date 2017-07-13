GomSpace A/S - Singapore to Explore the Application and Deployment of Space-based VHF Communications for Air Traffic Management

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GomSpace A/S ("GomSpace") a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (publ) (the "Company") together with The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST Electronics) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the application and deployment of space-based Very High Frequency (VHF) communications for air traffic management (ATM) in and around the Singapore Flight Information Region (FIR). The MOU was signed by Mr Kevin Shum, Director-General of CAAS, Mr Tang Kum Chuen, President of Satellite Systems Business, ST Electronics, and Mr Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace, on the third day of the World Civil Aviation Chief Executives Programme (WCACEF) held at the Singapore Aviation Academy.

Space-based VHF communications represents the next level of communications capability, and will complement Singapore's existing ground-based equipment. It is a concept where VHF communications equipment are mounted onto a constellation of low-earth-orbit satellites to enable clear, cost-effective and real-time communications between air traffic controllers and pilots anywhere.[1] The technology will improve safety and enable the safe reduction in separation between aircraft in airspace where ground-based VHF communications is currently not available, increasing ATM capacity and reducing delays for aircraft in turn.

This partnership brings together strong complementary capabilities. As the air navigation services provider for the Singapore FIR, CAAS has decades of experience managing air traffic flows. ST Electronics has more than 45 years of experience in the design, development and integration of advanced electronics and communications systems including real-time mission critical command and control, air traffic management and simulation systems. GomSpace is a leading designer, integrator and manufacturer of high-end nanosatellites for customers in the academic, government and commercial markets.

"CAAS is committed to continually investing in cutting edge and innovative solutions to ensure that we can safely support the growing air traffic in the region. With this collaboration, Singapore will be the first country in the world to move towards space-based VHF communications. This technology will enable CAAS to improve traffic throughput in the Singapore FIR, while enhancing safety and efficiency of ATM," said Mr Shum.

"This MOU marks a significant step in exploring the application of space-based technology to enable smart air traffic operations. We are delighted to partner CAAS and GomSpace on this exciting endeavour. We will leverage our extensive domain knowledge and in-depth engineering capabilities in satellite and communications system design, as well as complex system integration knowhow to research into the development of the spaced-based VHF communications system. ST Electronics is committed to the continued development of innovative and smart technology to enhance ATM and equip air traffic controllers with state-of-the-art communication service for safer and more efficient flight operations," said Mr Tang.

"We are very happy to partner with ST Electronics and CAAS to develop a new innovative high value service based on our unique capabilities to deliver professional nanosatellite solutions for radio applications. The activities under this MOU is a natural continuation of our pioneering work in space-based ATM as we first demonstrated in 2013 and will bring about significant new opportunities for Air Navigation Service Providers and airlines to increase safety and ATM capacity while reducing operations costs," said Mr Buus.

About the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS)

The mission of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is to grow a safe, vibrant air hub and civil aviation system, making a key contribution to Singapore's success. CAAS' roles are to oversee and promote safety in the aviation industry, develop the air hub and aviation industry, provide air navigation services, provide aviation training for human resource development, and contribute to the development of international civil aviation. For more information, visit www.caas.gov.sg

About Singapore Technologies Electronics

ST Electronics (Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited) is the electronics arm of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, one of the largest public-listed companies on the Singapore Stock Exchange. ST Electronics is a global engineering company specialising in the design, development and integration of advanced electronics and communications systems. Our capabilities are in Rail & Intelligent Transportation; Satellite & Broadband Communications; Info Comm Technologies; Command & Control operations, Training & Simulation; Intelligent Building & Security Systems and Cybersecurity. We have a presence in over 20 countries spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, China, India and Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit www.stee.stengg.com

About Gomspace Group AB

The Company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace ApS, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

For more information, please contact:

Satwinder Kaur (Ms)

Deputy Director (Corporate Communications)

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore

Tel: +65-6541-2912

Mobile: +65-9621-1087

Email: satwinder_kaur@caas.gov.sg

Agnes Chang (Ms)

Assistant Vice President, Corporate Communications

ST Electronics

Tel: +65-6413-1788

Mobile: +65-98290676

Email: chang.chehhong.agnes@stee.stengg.com

Niels Buus (Mr.)

CEO

GomSpace A/S

Tel: +45-40-31-55-57

Email: nbu @ gomspace.com

[1] VHF communications is currently not available over some parts of the South China Sea, due to the difficulty of siting ground-based equipment. Space-based VHF communications can surmount such limitations.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/singapore-to-explore-the-application-and-deployment-of-space-based-vhf-communications-for-air-traffi,c2306456

The following files are available for download: