

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to an 8-day high of 112.86 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-week high of 117.12 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 113.16 and 117.22, respectively.



Against the euro, the pound and the Canadian dollar, the yen advanced to 129.08, 145.55 and 88.59 from yesterday's closing quotes of 129.12, 145.79 and 88.74, respectively.



The yen edged up to 86.83 against the Australian dollar, from an early 2-day low of 87.21.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 111.00 against the greenback, 114.00 against the franc, 125.00 against the euro, 142.00 against the pound, 86.00 against the loonie and 85.00 against the aussie.



