La Française de l'Energie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: LFDE ISIN: FR0013030152), the largest clean gas producer in France, is pleased to announce the signature of the first industrial partnership with Dalkia Group to supply gas, green electricity and heat to the city of Béthune in Northern France.

The city of Béthune chose the innovative and eco-friendly solution from Dalkia Group for the 22 year energy management contract awarded today. The Dalkia offer was built around LFDE's supply of gas coming from the local former coal mines, green power and heat with the objective to use local resources and reduce both the carbon footprint and energy bill of the city. Dalkia, in partnership with LFDE, offered the most competitive commercial and ecological deal to win this contract.

LFDE, via its Gazonor subsidiary, will supply to the city's existing heat network through gas captured in the local former mines and replace currently consumed imported gas. This gas, also called coal mine methane ("CMM"), will also supply a 2MW co-generation unit allowing the city of Béthune to further reduce its energy bill.

The new developments at Gazonor focus entirely on providing locally sourced cleaner energy to tackle the needs of the local consumers by capturing CMM in the former coal mines and providing this gas via a direct short distance pipeline to the nearby city of Béthune. The CMM will supply both the cogeneration unit operated by LFDE and the district heating network of Béthune.

This energy supply and management contract signed with the city of Béthune has a 22 years term with the objective to reduce CO2 emissions of the city by 30% and significantly reduce the energy bill of the end consumers. This contract will start in 2021 and will contribute to recurring annual revenue of over a million euros for LFDE.

Antoine Forcinal, MD of La Française de l'Energie, commented: "We are committed to be a long term provider of cleaner and cheaper energy to the local communities. This partnership with Dalkia Group is another tangible example of the implementation of our mission to provide the most competitive commercial and ecological energy to the local communities. We would like to thank the Mayor, his team and Dalkia for their trust in our capabilities.

"We are very proud to participate to this existing project at the heart of the energy transition that the city of Béthune and France is committed to."

This first industrial partnership with Dalkia confirms the operational know-how of the LFDE team to deliver innovative energy solutions in France. This is a key milestone in the development of LFDE and strengthen its position as a key supplier of green energy in France.

