

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 6-day high of 0.7297 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7259.



Against the yen, the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 2-day highs of 82.42, 1.5671 and 1.0546 from yesterday's closing quotes of 82.14, 1.5719 and 1.0574, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.74 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen, 1.52 against the euro and 1.03 against the aussie.



