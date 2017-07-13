With effect from 1 August 2017, Stefan Jugel will be taking over from Dainis Senbergs as CFO and Vice President of the Valmiera Glass Group. Mr Dainis Senbergs is stepping down from the Board of Directors for personal reasons on 31-07-2017, but will retain close ties with the company, for which he will continue to work in an advisory capacity.



Mr Stefan Jugel studied Economics in Germany and has held the position of Managing Director for various activities of the Preiss-Daimler Group since 2002.



He joined the Board of Directors of Valmiera Glass in 2009, focusing mainly on expansion, strategy and organisational development. In May 2016, Mr Jugel moved the focus of his work to Latvia and has been at the company's full disposal since 01-06-2017.



From 01-08-2017, the Valmiera Glass Group, with sites in Valmiera (Latvia), Sherborne (UK) and Dublin (USA), will be led by the three Executive Directors, Andre Schwiontek, Stefan Jugel and Doloresa Volkopa.



We would like to thank Dainis Senbergs for his eight years of tireless commitment to the company, during a period that saw its largest ever expansion. We wish him all the very best for the future, both personally and professionally.







