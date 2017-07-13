Full data of ABX464-004 clinical study accepted as "Late Breaker"

Data confirm first ever evidence of treatment-induced reduction in HIV reservoirs

Regulatory News:

ABIVAX (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX) is an innovative biotechnology company targeting the immune system to eliminate viral diseases using its unique technology platform. ABIVAX announced today that the full data of the ABX464-004 clinical study have been accepted as late breaker presentation at the 9th International Aids Society Conference (IAS 2017), which will be held July 23-26, 2017 in Paris, France.

The Late Breaker presentation "ABX464 decreases Total HIV DNA in PBMC's when administered during 28 days to HIV-infected patients who are virologically suppressed" further demonstrates the preliminary results communicated by ABIVAX on May 2, 2017. ABX464 impacted the HIV blood reservoir in this Phase IIa clinical trial, supporting its potential to become a key functional cure component for HIV.

Dr Jean-Marc Steens, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at ABIVAX commented: "The scientific endorsement by the peer reviewed International Aids Society Conference is an important step in the recognition of the potential of this molecule to target the HIV reservoir, potentially leading towards a functional cure."

Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of ABIVAX commented: "We are pleased about the opportunity created by the International Aids Society Conference to present the final data of this important clinical trial with ABX464 to the scientific community, as our key principle is to ensure full transparency of our scientific studies within the HIV community. We are looking forward to the scientific discussion around the data, which is so important for the further development of this product candidate."

A separate Phase 2a clinical trial (ABX464-005) has already begun with the goal of studying the effects of ABX464 on HIV reservoirs in blood and in gut tissues. In this previously announced study, patients in the first cohort are receiving ABX464 for 28 days in addition to their antiretroviral treatment. Rectal biopsies are being collected at certain intervals, allowing quantification of the viral reservoir and level of inflammation over time. Based on the results of the ABX464-004 study, ABIVAX has submitted a protocol amendment, with plans to extend the treatment period for the second cohort of patients in order to observe the longer-term effects of ABX464 on HIV reservoir suppression. Initial results of the first cohort are expected in the third quarter of 2017.

About IAS 2017

The conference is organized by the International AIDS Society (IAS) in partnership with the ANRS (France Recherche Nord Sud Sida-HIV Hépatites). It is the largest open scientific conference on HIV and AIDS related issues bringing together a broad cross-section of more than 6,000 professionals from around the world to meet and examine the latest scientific developments in HIV-related research with a focus on moving science into practice and policy. For more information, refer to http://www.ias2017.org/.

About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)

ABIVAX is an innovative biotechnology company focused on targeting the immune system to eliminate viral disease. ABIVAX leverages three technology platforms for drug discovery: an anti-viral, an immune enhancement, and a polyclonal antibody platform. ABX464, its most advanced compound, is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for providing a functional cure for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is a first-in-class oral small anti-viral molecule which blocks HIV replication through a unique mechanism of action and also has a strong anti-inflammatory effect. In addition, ABIVAX is advancing a clinical stage immune enhancer as well as multiple preclinical candidates against additional viral targets (i.e. Chikungunya, Ebola, Dengue), and several of these compounds are planned to enter clinical development within the next 18 months. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX).

