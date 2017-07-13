Faraday Unveils 28HPC USB 3.1 PHY and 40LP Type-C PHY with PD Controller

HSINCHU, Taiwan, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced that the availability of its USB 3.1 PHY on UMC 28HPC process, as well as the silicon-verified USB 3.1 Type-C PHY with USB-PD 2.0 support on UMC 40LP process. Faraday introduced the industry's first USB 3.0 PHY IP solution in 2009; today's launched USB 3.1 Gen 1 solutions are then designed with optimized PPA (Power/Performance/Area) to address the low-power requirements for mobile devices, digital cameras, MFPs (multi-function printer), automotive, and IoT applications.

Faraday offers a series of USB IP solutions in a broad range of nodes from 0.25um to 28nm, and its related ICs have already shipped over hundreds of millions units. To meet the growing demand for USB Type-C interface, Faraday also delivers USB Power Delivery (PD) 2.0 IP supplying power up to 100W. In addition, Faraday supports its customers with expert ASIC design services and a comprehensive IP portfolio to facilitate the reduction of design risk and cost, enabling quick penetration into their target markets.

"Faraday pioneered composite USB solutions with outstanding mixed-signal circuit design ability," said Flash Lin, Chief Operating Officer at Faraday. "The latest Faraday USB 3.1 IP solutions demonstrate our commitment to providing low-power interface IPs for mainstream applications. Based on our deep knowledge of USB IP development and compatibility testing, we are confident we can help customers enhance the user experience of USB products built with our tailored ASIC solution."

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, low-power DDR1/2/3, MIPI, V-by-One, USB 2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.