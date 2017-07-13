D-Link Smart Plugs Support the Google Assistant

Consumers can now control their mydlink Wi-Fi Smart Plugs from anywhere, hands-free.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link today announced that its mydlink Wi-Fi Smart Plugs (DSP-W215 and DSP-W110) are compatible with the Google Assistant on Google Home, eligible Android phones and iPhones. Consumers can control their mydlink Wi-Fi Smart Plugs from anywhere by saying "Ok Google" and asking the Google Assistant to turn the plugs on and off, opening up a world of possibilities for homeowners to manage their appliances. With the support of the Google Assistant, consumers no longer need to stress about forgetting to turn off the clothing iron or the lights after they've left home, because they can simply use voice-control to shut off the smart plugs wherever they are.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535393/Smart_Plugs_Google_Assistant_PR_Image.jpg

To configure the devices, owners of mydlink Wi-Fi Smart Plugs need simply go into the settings menu of their Google Home or Google Assistant app, select Home control and connect to their smart plugs. D-Link Smart Plugs are the first of many mydlink products to work with the Google Assistant. D-Link strives to continue expanding its range of Google Assistant-compatible products so that consumers can easily manage home automated devices in their smart home.

